Teddy Ray, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kim Kardashian + More!

TEDDY RAY REPORTEDLY DIED AS THE RESULT OF DROWNING: According to TMZ, comedian Teddy Ray died from an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that they responded to a call at approximately 10 a.m. on Friday (August 12th), after a maintenance worker found a man floating in the swimming pool at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, California. Ray was 32 years old.

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD SAYS SHE WAS PAID ‘SO MUCH LESS’ THAN CHRIS PRATT FOR ‘JURASSIC WORLD’ MOVIES: Bryce Dallas Howard has commented on the reports stating that she was paid less than Chris Pratt for her work on the Jurassic World franchise. “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for 'Jurassic,' it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set,” she told Insider recently.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND NORTH WEST GO ZIPLINING: Kim Kardashian and North West have taken their mother-daughter outings to new heights. On Sunday (August 14th), The Kardashians star posted a video compilation of her and North ziplining together through a forest. In one part of the montage, North says, “That’s my mom!” as Kim glides through the air.

JENNIFER COOLIDGE SAYS ‘BEND AND SNAP’ IS ‘MISLEADING:’ In a recent interview with Deadline, White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge commented on one of her most famous scenes from Legally Blonde. “The ‘bend and snap’ is a moment in moviemaking I would just totally disagree with. I’ve never had bending over work for me like it did in that movie. I think that the bend and snap is misleading. But I’d have to say when I did do the bend and snap, I was wearing my underwear and I feel like in real life you have to leave it off,” she said.