Terence Stamp, Who Played General Zod In ‘Superman’ Films, Dies At 87

Acclaimed actor Terence Stamp, known for roles in Billy Budd, The Collector, and as the villain General Zod in the Superman films, has died at the age of 87. Stamp received an Oscar nomination for his breakout performance in 1962’s Billy Budd. He went on to play memorable villains and complex characters over the course of his acclaimed career, including in films like The Limey, Teorema, and The Adjustment Bureau. While often typecast as a villain, Stamp brought an intense integrity and physicality to his roles. His family described him as leaving behind “an extraordinary body of work” that will continue to inspire audiences. In addition to his acting, Stamp was also an accomplished writer, having published his autobiography Stamp Album in 1988. Stamp’s final roles included cameo appearances in 2021’s Last Night In Soho and the TV series His Dark Materials. (Variety)