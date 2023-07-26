Home » Entertainment » Terry Crews Admits He Was ‘Angry’ At His Kids For ‘Getting In The Way’ Of His Porn Addiction

Terry Crews Admits He Was ‘Angry’ At His Kids For ‘Getting In The Way’ Of His Porn Addiction

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Terry Crews opened up about his addiction to pornography and how it affected his relationships with his family members on Monday’s (July 24th) episode of the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said he would “start an argument” with his wife, Rebecca King, so that she “wouldn't ask more questions,” when he was at his worst. “Poor woman,” he added. “It was horrible. My kids, I would be angry at them for getting in the way.”

Last year, Crews told Steven Bartlett on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, “If I got a day off from a set and I could watch porn from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at night. And I wouldn't stop. I couldn't stop.”

“I felt bad about myself all the time,” the Everybody Hates Chris actor told Shepard.

Related Articles

Tom Holland Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction
Kevin Costner Told His Kids About Divorce Over Zoom
Jon Hamm Admits To Being A ‘Vanderpumper’ And A ‘Beverly Hills-Ian’
Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Eyes Were Yellow’ And Hair Was ‘Coming Out In Clumps’ While Struggling With Addiction
Moving To Las Vegas Gave Mark Wahlberg’s Kids A ‘Chance To Thrive’
Blac Chyna Reveals Baptism And Her Kids Motivated New Transformation