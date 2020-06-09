Terry Crews Responds To Backlash Over ‘Black Supremacy’ Remarks

PRPhotos.com

Terry Crews is clarifying his controversial “black supremacy” tweet, while also saying that black men aren't recognized as "victimized until" they're "dead". The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star tweeted over the weekend: "Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

Soon after, a response was ignited. Orlando Jones tweeted: "Black supremacy? We represent 13% of US population, hold no institutional power & gaslight our coworkers. We got 99 problems and your math isn't the only 1. #StrongerTogether."

On Monday, Crews hit up Twitter to share his thoughts upon further reflection, writing: "Please know that everything I've said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, for the Black community first, then the world as a whole, in hopes to see a better future for Black people."

In another tweet, he added: "I believe it is important we not suffer from groupthink, and we keep minds of our own, and be allowed to ask difficult questions to each other. I believe this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you."

He also spoke with NBC, saying that he’s dealt with racism since he was a kid. "I've been victimized since I was kid. I mean, being a black man in America, there's so many things that I had to blink past in order to make it and continue to exist," Crews told NBC News. "Most of the time as black men, we are not recognized as victimized until we're dead."