Testimony: Amber Heard Slammed ‘Fat’ Johnny Depp, He Claimed She Severed Finger

Johnny Depp‘s libel suit against The Sun continued in London’s High Court on Tuesday, revealing, once again, shocking allegations in Depp’s marriage to Amber Heard. Depp sued The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater,” and the paper and its lawyers have set out to prove that he is just that, while his lawyers aim to paint Depp as the true abuse victim.

HEARD THE ABUSER?

Tara Roberts, the estate manage of Depp’s home in the Bahamas testified that Depp is an “unusually kind man” who became “withdrawn” during his volatile relationship with Heard.

She said she heard the Aquaman star “repeatedly berate Depp with increasing ferocity.”

Roberts said: “She was insulting him, calling him names, and in the middle of this onslaught I heard her say specifically ‘your career is over,’ ‘no one is going to hire you,’ ‘you’re washed up,’ ‘fat,’ ‘you will die a lonely man,’ and also screaming things that were incomprehensible.”

She added: “During this entire incident, I never saw Johnny hit Amber, or push her back, nor did he physically react to the attacks.” She said she also never saw Heard “with any sign of injury on her face or body whatsoever.”

Heard would “calm down and hug and apologize,” just for the onslaught to start again, Roberts said.

She later saw Depp with “a red, swelling gash on the bridge of his nose,” she said.

BODYGUARD GIVES EVIDENCE

Depp’s former bodyguard Malcolm Connolly testified that after a fight in which Heard allegedly cut off the tip of his finger with a hurled vodka bottles, that he asked to taken to hospital saying: “She’s just cut my finger off.”

The incident happened in 2015 when they were in Australia filming a Pirates of the Caribbean film. Connolly added that he was alarmed what he saw as a cycle of abuse, the same kind he saw in prison when he worked there as a security officer.

“The usual victim pattern is to protect the abuser for some reason, you know the psychological bullying … they fit the same criteria, they never come forward with the information,” he said.

Connolly also said that during their stay in Australia he got an urgent call from the late Jerry Judge, the head of Depp’s security team, who said: “Malcolm, get in the car, extract the boss from the situation.”

He arrived to rescue Depp, after Heard put a cigarette out on his face, Connolly said. Heard, who appeared uninjured, came close to the car and said: “Are you just going to leave it like this, you f–ing coward?”

Heard has submitted evidence of 14 incidents in which she claims Depp abused her, but Connolly said he just never saw that. “I would not tolerate any man striking a woman. No matter who he is. Not even if he is my boss. Not even if he is the pope.”

DIARY

The Sun’s lawyer Sasha Wass read a portion of Heard’s diary from their 2015 honeymoon after what she said was a “terrible fight” that resulted in her ending up with his shirt wrapped around her neck.

The diary read: “We finally fell asleep with one another smashed together in desperate, childlike anger, fear and love.”

It continued: “Our fight was terrible. Johnny … at one point found himself with his shirt wrapped around my neck. Amazing to think about the precision, co-ordination that required considering the close circumstances … I don’t even know how I wound up with this huge, rather annoying knot on the back of my head. F***, I hate that.”