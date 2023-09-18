Home » Entertainment » Teyana Taylor Announces Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor Announces Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor took to Instagram on Sunday (September 17th) to confirm reports that she and Iman Shumpert are going their separate ways after seven years of marriage. The A Thousand and One actress shared the news alongside a photo of the former couple dressed as Wayne and Garth from Wayne's World.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while,” she revealed. Addressing the reports that The Chi actor cheated, she wrote, “To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.”

Taylor added, “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

