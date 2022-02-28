The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Getty Images

On Sunday night (February 27th) the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired on TNT and TBS. “Together again” was the theme of the show, and for the third year in a row, there was no host.

Nicholas Braun, Javier Bardem, and Elle Fanning kicked off the evening with individual “I am an actor” stories. Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr. followed suit, only they all ended up talking over one another. “I think, in a time like this, the star of the show should go first,” Diggs said, causing the trio to talk over one another again—until the music sounded and cued them to wrap it up.

A little later, Odom Jr. delivered a more serious message for the people of Ukraine. “We’re holding a place in our hearts for Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” he said.

Ted Lasso, Squid Game, and CODA were all the big winners of the evening.

Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG award for Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in CODA. In his acceptance speech, Kotsur thanked SAG, the producers, the cast, his wife and daughter, and Apple TV+ for “believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf.” The CODA cast was also chosen for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon each won their first SAG award for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series.

Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Ted Lasso, and the cast of the show took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award.

Helen Mirren was honored with the Life Achievement Award, presented by both Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett. Winslet appeared over Zoom, and Blanchett joked that “they got another Cate” to give Mirren the award in person. Of Mirren, Winslet said, "She continues to fly the flag for women above the age of 45 … She confirms what we hope would one day be recognized in this industry — that women just get better with age." Following a montage of the wide range of performances Mirren has embodied throughout her career, The Queen actress threw some jokes into her acceptance speech. “I hate to say the word SAG at my age. It’s always S-A-G for me.” She then thanked the actors, saying, “Together we laugh, we worry, we change clothes, we throw up, and we suffer diarrhea. Don't you? I mean, I do."

The evening’s presenters included Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens, Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and more.

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino also got “together again” in a superb flashback of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. The pair walked onstage together in pantsuits that matched their outfits in the movie, with Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” playing, to present Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition to pulling out a post-it, Sorvino said, “I just realized this: We’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

Maggie Gyllenhaal quoted Hamlet before honoring the actors we’ve lost, including Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Olympia Dukakis, and many more.

Michael Keaton left Salma Hayek hanging onstage before accepting his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. “Are you kidding me? I have stage fright.” Hayek said. After running to the stage, Keaton relayed that he was in the bathroom, and that “it was packed.” The actor broke into tears while accepting his award, dedicating it to his late nephew Michael and his sister Pam. "Mostly, given the subject matter, this is for my nephew Michael and my sister Pam. I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts," he said.

Lastly, Will Smith won his first SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in King Richard. "That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams and her sister," he said.

See the complete list of SAG winners here:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

CODA

EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos

DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi

EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi

FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams

KING RICHARD

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix

DOPESICK

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan

MARE OF EASTTOWN

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

SUCCESSION

NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch

JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney

PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon

JIHAE / Berry Schneider

JUSTINE LUPE / Willa

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans

DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits

SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin

DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller

ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy J.

SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok

SQUID GAME

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun

SQUID GAME

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt

CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

HACKS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

TED LASSO

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita

WEST SIDE STORY

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

CODA

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

NO TIME TO DIE

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

SQUID GAME

SAG Life Achievement Award

HELEN MIRREN