The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

On Sunday night (February 27th) the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired on TNT and TBS. “Together again” was the theme of the show, and for the third year in a row, there was no host.
Nicholas Braun, Javier Bardem, and Elle Fanning kicked off the evening with individual “I am an actor” stories. Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr. followed suit, only they all ended up talking over one another. “I think, in a time like this, the star of the show should go first,” Diggs said, causing the trio to talk over one another again—until the music sounded and cued them to wrap it up.
A little later, Odom Jr. delivered a more serious message for the people of Ukraine. “We’re holding a place in our hearts for Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace,” he said.
Ted Lasso, Squid Game, and CODA were all the big winners of the evening.
Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win an individual SAG award for Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in CODA. In his acceptance speech, Kotsur thanked SAG, the producers, the cast, his wife and daughter, and Apple TV+ for “believing in us deaf actors and casting us authentically as actors who happen to be deaf.” The CODA cast was also chosen for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon each won their first SAG award for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series.
Jason Sudeikis won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Ted Lasso, and the cast of the show took home the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award.
Helen Mirren was honored with the Life Achievement Award, presented by both Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett. Winslet appeared over Zoom, and Blanchett joked that “they got another Cate” to give Mirren the award in person. Of Mirren, Winslet said, "She continues to fly the flag for women above the age of 45 … She confirms what we hope would one day be recognized in this industry — that women just get better with age." Following a montage of the wide range of performances Mirren has embodied throughout her career, The Queen actress threw some jokes into her acceptance speech. “I hate to say the word SAG at my age. It’s always S-A-G for me.” She then thanked the actors, saying, “Together we laugh, we worry, we change clothes, we throw up, and we suffer diarrhea. Don't you? I mean, I do."
The evening’s presenters included Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens, Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, Selena Gomez and Martin Short, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, and more.
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino also got “together again” in a superb flashback of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. The pair walked onstage together in pantsuits that matched their outfits in the movie, with Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” playing, to present Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition to pulling out a post-it, Sorvino said, “I just realized this: We’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”
Maggie Gyllenhaal quoted Hamlet before honoring the actors we’ve lost, including Sidney Poitier, Betty White, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Olympia Dukakis, and many more.
Michael Keaton left Salma Hayek hanging onstage before accepting his award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. “Are you kidding me? I have stage fright.” Hayek said. After running to the stage, Keaton relayed that he was in the bathroom, and that “it was packed.” The actor broke into tears while accepting his award, dedicating it to his late nephew Michael and his sister Pam. "Mostly, given the subject matter, this is for my nephew Michael and my sister Pam. I lost my nephew Michael to drugs, and it hurts," he said.
Lastly, Will Smith won his first SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his work in King Richard. "That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams and her sister," he said.
See the complete list of SAG winners here:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
CODA
EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos
DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi
EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi
MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi
FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
WILL SMITH / Richard Williams
KING RICHARD
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix
DOPESICK
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan
MARE OF EASTTOWN
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
SUCCESSION
NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch
JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan
BRIAN COX / Logan Roy
KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy
DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney
PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon
JIHAE / Berry Schneider
JUSTINE LUPE / Willa
MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans
DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits
SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin
DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller
ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy J.
SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman
SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy
FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker
JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy
ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok
SQUID GAME
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun
SQUID GAME
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt
CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
HACKS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
TED LASSO
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita
WEST SIDE STORY
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi
CODA
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
NO TIME TO DIE
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
SQUID GAME
SAG Life Achievement Award
HELEN MIRREN