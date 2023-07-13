The 2023 Emmy Nominations Are Announced

Getty Images

Nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday (July 12th). Succession led the way with 27 nods, while The Last of Us followed close behind with 24 nods. The White Lotus and Ted Lasso also raked in the nominations with 23 and 21 nods respectively.

The show is scheduled for September 18th, but it remains to be seen whether it will have to be rescheduled due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

See the full list of nominations below:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon The Last of Us Succession The White Lotus Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary Barry The Bear Jury Duty The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Only Murders in the Building Ted Lasso Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Brian Cox, Succession Kieran Culkin, Succession Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry Jason Segel, Shrinking Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus Nicholas Braun, Succession Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus Theo James, The White Lotus Matthew Macfadyen, Succession Alan Ruck, Succession Will Sharp, The White Lotus Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul J. Smith-Cameron, Succession Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso James Marsden, Jury Duty Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Janelle James, Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Juno Temple, Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Daisy Jones & the Six Fleishman Is in Trouble Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Blackbird Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Michael Shannon, George & Tammy Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy Dominique Fishback, Swarm Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Joseph Lee, Beef Ray Liotta, Blackbird Young Mazino, Beef Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales Maria Bello, Beef Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us James Cromwell, Succession Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us Arian Moayed, Succession Nick Offerman, The Last of Us Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession Cherry Jones, Succession Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us Storm Reid, The Last of Us Anna Torv, The Last of Us Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary Judith Light, Poker Face Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live Oliver Platt, The Bear Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Fire Island Hocus Pocus 2 Prey Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race RuPaul's Drag Race Survivor Top Chef The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye Nicole Byer, Nailed It Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy Steve Harvey, Family Feud Ken Jennings, Jeopardy Keke Palmer, Password Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jimmy Kimmel Live Late Night With Seth Meyers The Late Show With Stephen Colbert The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium The Oscars 75th Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love John Mulaney: Baby J Lizzo: Live in Concert Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell