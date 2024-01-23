The 2024 Razzie Nominations Are Announced

The 2024 Golden Raspberry Awards, best known as The Razzies, were announced on Monday (January 22nd), highlighting the worst movies of the year—at least, according to the organization in charge of the nominations.
Expend4bles received the most nominations this year with seven nods, including Worst Picture. The other films in the Worst Picture category include The Exorcist: Believer, Meg 2: The Trench, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
Russell Crowe in The Pope’s Exorcist and Chris Evans in Ghosted both ended up in the Worst Actor category, while Jennifer Lopez in The Mother and Salma Hayek in Magic Mike’s Last Dance were nominated for Worst Actress.
The “winners” of the 44th annual Razzies will be announced on March 9th, the night before the Academy Awards.
See the full list of nominations below:
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn’t that be spelled “Hunny”?)
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe, The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel, Fast X
Chris Evans, Ghosted
Jason Statham, Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight, Mercy
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas, Ghosted
Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez, The Mother
Helen Mirren, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall, About My Father
Megan Fox, Expend4bles
Bai Ling, Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu, Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson, Confidential Informant
Bill Murray, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as “The Pope”), The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables
Worst Screen Couple
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries," Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry), Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum, Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!), Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of … Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Worst Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh, Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley, Meg 2: The Trench
Worst Screenplay
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of … Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey