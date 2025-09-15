‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Book Series Being Developed Into Stage Musical

Getty Images

Ann M. Martin’s bestselling book series The Baby-sitters Club is being adapted into a stage musical, set to premiere in spring 2027. The story follows Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, and Stacey, who reunite in Stoneybrook twelve years after their club disbanded. Now 25, they confront questions of identity, careers, and relationships. Kate Wetherhead (The Devil Wears Prada) will write the book, while Mark Sonnenblick (Kpop Demon Hunters) will compose the music and lyrics. Published between 1986 and 2000, the series has sold nearly 200 million copies in 23 languages and expanded to over 250 titles, spawning TV shows, films, and graphic novels. (Story URL)