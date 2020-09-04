‘The Batman’ Stops Filming As Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID

PRPhotos.com

Warner Bros. has suspended filming for The Batman in the U.K. after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. “A member of The Batman’production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

But according to reports, the “member” was none other than Robert Pattinson, the star of the show.

The news comes just days after the Matt Reeves-helmed film starring Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler lumbered back into production after months of delays. The film has to shoot about three months worth of material, according to Variety, and hopes to wrap by end of year.

Since halting production in March, the theatrical release has been pushed to October 1, 2021.