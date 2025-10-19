‘The Black Phone 2’ Leads Weekend Box Office With $26.5 Million

Getty Images

Black Phone 2 dominated the weekend box office, earning $26.5 million in North America. Tron: Ares secured second place with $11.1 million, dropping over 65% in its second weekend for a 10-day domestic total of $54.6 million. Aziz Ansari’s directorial effort Good Fortune debuted in third place with $6.2 million despite positive reviews and an ensemble cast featuring Seth Rogen, Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh and Keanu Reeves. One Battle After Another claimed fourth position, generating $4 million in ticket sales. Roofman, starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, completed the top five with $3.7 million in its second weekend of release. (Story URL)