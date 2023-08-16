‘The Blind Side,’ Randall Park, Kerry Washington + More!

PRPhotos.com

‘THE BLIND SIDE’ SUBJECT MICHAEL OHER CLAIMS HE WAS NOT ADOPTED BY THE TUOHYS: According to People, former NFL star Michael Oher, whose story is featured in the 2009 movie The Blind Side, is claiming that the Tuohy family did not adopt him but rather conned him into signing a conservatorship. “Michael trusted the Tuohys and signed where they told him to sign,” a petition filed on Monday (August 14th) states. “What he signed, however, and unknown to Michael until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers.” At the time, the documents state, Oher had “no known physical or psychological disabilities” that would warrant a conservatorship. He also claims the Tuohys made millions from the movie The Blind Side, while he received nothing for the story "that would not have existed without him." Some have been calling for Sandra Bullock to return the Oscar she won for the movie in light of these accusations.

RANDALL PARK THINKS THE ‘INDUSTRY IS TAKING THE WRONG LESSONS’ FROM THE SUCCESS OF ‘BARBIE:’ Randall Park has some advice for Hollywood. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Fresh Off the Boat star said the "industry is taking the wrong lessons" from Barbie’s success at the box office. "Barbie is this massive blockbuster, and the idea is: Make more movies about toys! No — make more movies by and about women!" he told the outlet. "It’s Greta Gerwig!" He also commented on the success of the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians. "From my perspective, in this industry we had been told time and again that our stories wouldn’t connect with Middle America," Park added. "They won’t understand it and won’t be able to identify with our stories. It proved that these stories are universal, ultimately, and for everybody."

KERRY WASHINGTON SAYS SHE HAS REPEATEDLY TRIED TO LEAVE HOLLYWOOD: Kerry Washington just can’t quit Hollywood. The UnPrisoned actress told W Magazine she feels like she’s spent "a lifetime trying to not be an actor." Washington explained, "I am always quitting this business, and then right when I decide that I’m done is when something extraordinary comes across my desk. I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for Ray. I was really, really done with this business right before I read the script for The Last King of Scotland. I was entirely done with this business before reading the script for Scandal. This is what happens again and again."

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN EXPLAINS WHY SHE’S READY TO MOVE ON FROM ‘STRANGER THINGS:’ Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown opened up to Women’s Wear Daily in an interview published Monday (August 14th) about why she’s ready to move on from the hit show. "It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year,” she told the outlet. “You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life.”