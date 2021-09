Netflix’s hit social reality show The Circle released a trailer for the third season, welcoming back the “Circle Fam.” The new season will have some of the same elements, including host Michelle Buteau, but there are also some new twists: one of the player’s faces off against someone using her own photos/profile against her; and another player gets an additional “burner” profile to further deceive their fellow contestants. The new season of The Circle premieres September 8th.