‘The Color Purple,’ Charisma Carpenter, Margot Robbie + More!

CHECK OUT THE NEW TRAILER FOR ‘THE COLOR PURPLE:’ On Tuesday (October 10th), Warner Bros. released the second official trailer for The Color Purple. According to People, Taraji P. Henson’s Shug Avery comes to life as she sings “Push Da Button” in the trailer. Alongside Henson, the star-studded cast includes Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Ciara, and Colman Domingo. It is executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. The Color Purple is set to reach theaters on December 25th.

CHARISMA CARPENTER SAYS ‘SLAYERS: A BUFFYVERSE STORY’ PROVIDES ‘JUSTICE FOR CORDELIA:’ Charisma Carpenter spoke with TVLine in an interview published Tuesday (October 10th) about the new Audible series Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, set to premiere on Thursday (October 12th). “I feel like this is #JusticeForCordelia in a big, big way,” she told the publication, referring to her character on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. “The way that things ended for her was absolutely not what I wanted for that character.” Amber Benson, the Audible series creator and actress who played Tara on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, added, “I really wanted to use this opportunity to make my dreams come true of having Cordelia the Vampire Slayer. The best way to do that was to have a multiverse story. That was our way of maybe righting some wrongs that we saw, that we wanted to change.”

‘OCEAN’S 11’ PREQUEL TO STAR MARGOT ROBBIE AND RYAN GOSLING: Following the overwhelming success of Barbie, Deadline reports that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be teaming up again for the Ocean’s 11 prequel. “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing,” producer Josey McNamara told Games Radar recently. "I can't really say much, but I think we're just trying to do right by the franchise. I'm excited for people to experience it when it's ready."

VANNA WHITE REVEALS SHE ‘THOUGHT ABOUT’ LEAVING ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ WITH PAT SAJAK: Vanna White shared with People in an interview published Wednesday (October 11th) that she did consider retiring alongside her longtime cohost Pat Sajak, when he announced in June that he was bidding the show adieu. “Of course it’s a thought,” White told the outlet. “It’s like, ‘Well, wait, if you’re leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make, because it definitely crossed my mind. It’s like, ‘I just don’t know if I can do this without you,’ but I thought about it and I’m not ready to retire, so I am staying on.”