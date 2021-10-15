‘The Cosby Show’ Actress Claims Bill cosby Raped Her In Atlantic City

PRPhotos.com

A former The Cosby Show actress is suing Bill Cosby in New Jersey federal court, claiming he raped her in August 1990 at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.

According to Lili Bernard’s account, she became dizzy and drifted in and out of consciousness after Cosby gave her a nonalcoholic beverage at the hotel. The actress claims she woke up with Cosby naked on top of her while she told him no.

Vulture reports that Bernard is seeking “an amount no less than” $25 million in damages, saying she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder with symptoms including anxiety, nightmares, depression, and severe physical pain.