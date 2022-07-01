Home » Entertainment » The Creator Of ‘Friends’ Donates $4 Million To Apologize For The Show’s Lack Of Diversity

The Creator Of ‘Friends’ Donates $4 Million To Apologize For The Show’s Lack Of Diversity

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

The highly successful sitcom Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, has received a lot of criticism over the years for focusing on six white, heterosexual individuals living in New York City—one of the most diverse cities in the world.

The show’s co-creator, Marta Kauffman, recently addressed the issue, which she said she found “difficult and frustrating” at first.

“I’ve learned a lot in the last 20 years. Admitting and accepting guilt is not easy. It’s painful looking at yourself in the mirror. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t know better 25 years ago,” Kauffman said in a Zoom interview with The Los Angeles Times.

In an attempt to apologize for the lack of diversity on the show, Kauffman pledged $4 million to the African and African American studies department at her alma mater, Brandeis University.

“It took me a long time to begin to understand how I internalized systemic racism. I’ve been working really hard to become an ally, an anti-racist. And this seemed to me to be a way that I could participate in the conversation from a white woman’s perspective,” she told Brandeis.

Related Articles

Eva Mendes Asked If She Could Keep Ryan Gosling’s Ken Underwear From The ‘Barbie’ Movie
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking & Racketeering
Howard Stern Is Considering Running For President To ‘Overturn All This Bulls–t’
Alec Baldwin Is Dragged On Twitter For Interviewing Woody Allen
Dakota Johnson Says Making ’50 Shades of Grey’ Was ‘Scary’
REPORT: R. Kelly Engaged To Joycelyn Savage