‘The Croods: A New Age’ Opens to $9.7M

Universal and DreamWorks‘ The Croods: A New Age topped the box office with $9.7 million over three days and $14.2 million over the long five-day Thanksgiving stretch. The total global haul was $35 million. This constitutes the best opening since the pandemic shut down theaters, besting the Robert Pattinson-toplined Tenet’s Labor Day haul of $9.35M.

By Thanksgiving standards though, the performance was dismal, but Universal is crediting the relative win to its marketing push.

Said Universal US distribution boss Jim Orr about Universal’s commitment to Croods 2 even as theaters began to close nationwide in recent weeks (via Deadline), “We unleashed the best in industry marketing to drive as many people to as many opened theaters as we possibly could, and the results speak for themselves.”

