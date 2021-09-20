The Crown Sweeps The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards

The Crown reigned supreme at the 73rd Emmy Awards last night (September 19th), which aired on CBS live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater—a different set up from last year's quarantined event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Netflix drama took home a total of 11 wins of its 24 nominations, including the supporting actor categories and the writing and directing awards. Comedian Cedric the Entertainer hosted the event and was accompanied by a few friends for his introductory musical performance, which was an ode to hip-hop icon Biz Markie.

This year's show wasn't socially distant, but perhaps that was because of required vaccinations, according to Seth Rogen, who ultimately trended on social media for his comments about the award show being indoors while the pandemic continues to rear it's not-so-pleasant head across the country.

Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso snagged four golden trophies, Mare of Easttown walked away with three awards and Last Night With John Oliver won two.

Kate Winslett won the Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in Mare of Easttown while Ewan McGregor took home the Outstanding Lead Actor award for Halston.

MIchaela Coel walked away with the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You.

HIGHLIGHTS

Cedric the Entertainer put his own comedic spin on this year's Emmy Awards, opening up the show wearing a plush black Versace as he reminisced about his favorite memories of watching TV.

The actor/comic later hit the stage and performed a renditon of late rapper Biz Markie's "Just a Friend" with help from LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Amy Poehler, Rita Wilson, Anne Hathaway, Billy Porter and much more as they all rapped, "TV, you got what I need, but you say he's just a friend."

Cedric even made a joke about nailing down a permanent judge for Jeopardy.

Seth Rogen took the stage shortly after and made what appeared to be truthful jokes about the 2021 Emmy Awards being an indoor event despite the pandemic. Rogen claimed he was misled and thought the show was going to be outdoors. He added that attendees had to be vaccinated in order to attend the show, but that he also would've skipped out on the event had he known it was going to be held in a confined space.

Rogen also mispronounced Hannah Waddingham's name.

Cedric the Entertainer returned to the stage and made light-hearted jokes about the COVID-19 vaccine, also mentioning that he didn't have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin. For reference, Nicki alleged that a friend of her cousin's in Trinidad and Tobago had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, which caused his testicles to swell. It was later reported that Nicki's claims were false.

Kerry Washington paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams.

Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performed "River" from Bridges' 2015 album Coming Home for the "In Memoriam" tribute.

WINNER'S LIST

Outstanding Drama Series – The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series – Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Outstanding Competition Program – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Ewan McGregor, Halston (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (live) – Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Showtime)

Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded) – Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – Peter Morgan, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series – Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series – Lucia Aniello, Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BROADCAST AUDIO

BACKSTAGE AUDIO

In clip one, Jean Smart on what to expect from season two of Hacks:

[Gosh, well, I'm not gonna be in the writer's room, so…I do know that as promised at the end of season one, I will be going on the road a bit to try out new material. Although I think that they want to definitely keep her based in L.A., but she will be going out a bit to little comedy clubs and trying out material. And I do know that they will be exploring her relationship with her sister, which has been a huge traumatic part of her life. That's all I know so far."] SOUNDCUE (:38 OC: . . . know so far.)

In clip two, Hannah Waddingham on how she's going to explain her Emmy win to her daughter and what the win means for her as a mother:

[Thank you for asking that question because I was so overwhelmed. If I had sworn for a minute, I wouldn't have been surprised. My little girl and I have become such a little unit because I am a single mom. And I just wanted to say to her that she can have this in her bedroom to show her that her mommy will only ever be away when it's for a really blooming good reason. And I think it shows her that when she's older, she just has to fight that little bit harder and magical things happen.] SOUNDCUE (:27 OC: . . . magical things happen.)

In clip three, Peter Morgan on how it feels to keep audiences company with his show during the pandemic and win an award from it:

[Well, I'm conscious of how important the role television has played in the pandemic, for all of us. Not just the making of it, but the watching of it and there seems to have been a fascinating shift, not just…I think it was something that was already happening that more people we staying home and watching long-form television. But there's some extraordinary work being done and it feels very special to have won tonight.] SOUNDCUE (:33 OC: . . . have won tonight.)

In clip four, Lorne Michaels on fond Norm McDonald memory:

[When he was at the show, I was always just in awe of how long he could take to tell a joke and how long he could pause before he told another joke. And…he never pandered. He was always gonna do it the way he wanted to do it and if you wanted, you were happy you did. Call it integrity. Integrity has probably been mentioned 50 times tonight, but he had integrity.] SOUNDCUE (:37 OC: . . .he had integrity.)

In clip five, Debbie Allen on the importance of encouraging women to tell their story:

[Because, we are being challenged in a way right now that is just unprecedented with us being connected. It was one thing back in the day when you didn't have cameras, and you couldn't see, and things were happening. But we can see everything now and we can't just let this go. And the men on this Earth need to stand with us and we have to fix this mess. It's not good. And what happens in America sets the tone for the whole rest of the world.] SOUNDCUE (:30 OC: . . . of the world.)

