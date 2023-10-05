‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Julia Ormond, ‘Saturday Night Live’ + More!

PRPhotos.com

‘THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW’ WILL RETURN WITHOUT ITS HEAD WRITERS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return on October 16th—but without its three co-head writers. WGA members Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe have all declined to return to the talk show. This comes after Barrymore faced significant criticism for announcing the show was resuming production in September while the WGA was still on strike. “It is a bummer to hear that the show is going back because it sends a message that union writers are not valuable,” White told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

JULIA ORMOND SUES HARVEY WEINSTEIN FOR SEXUAL BATTERY: Variety reports that Legends of the Fall actress Julia Ormond is suing Harvey Weinstein for sexual battery. Ormond is also suing CAA, The Walt Disney Company, and Miramax for allegedly enabling the assault. The lawsuit filed Wednesday (October 4th) states that Weinstein sexually assaulted her after a business dinner in 1995. As for CAA, The Walt Disney Company, and Miramax, the lawsuit states, “The men at CAA who represented Ormond knew about Weinstein. So too did Weinstein’s employers at Miramax and Disney. Brazenly, none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money.”

‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ ANNOUNCES OCTOBER RETURN: People reports that Saturday Night Live fans can look forward to the show returning for its 49th season on October 14th. SNL alum Pete Davidson is set to host the show with Ice Spice as the musical guest. The following week, Bad Bunny will be both host and musical guest.

‘ICARLY’ REBOOT IS CANCELLED AFTER THREE SEASONS: According to Variety, the iCarly reboot will not be returning for a fourth season. A Paramount+ spokesperson told the outlet, “The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”