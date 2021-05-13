‘The Ellen Show’ To End After 19 Seasons

PRPhotos.com

Ellen DeGeneres is walking away from her talk show at the end of the upcoming 19th season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, she informed her staff on May 11th and will discuss the decision with Oprah Winfrey on the May 13th episode of The Ellen Show.

The host told the outlet, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

The move comes after a season that was plagued with drama. During the summer of 2020, the comedian faced allegations of bullying and creating a toxic workplace, which contrasted with DeGeneres’s friendly onscreen persona. However, she claims that’s not why she’s leaving.

The host said, “It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season.”

Sources tell Page Six that her time slot may be filled by Kelly Clarkson, whose talk show currently airs after The Ellen Show’s 3p.m. spot.