‘The Flash’ Falls Short At The Domestic Box Office

Turnout for the release of The Flash was a little sluggish at the domestic box office over the weekend. The film fell short of its $70-75 million projections with just $55.1 million instead. Deadline chalks up the lackluster debut to the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller—and the lack of press as a result. Meanwhile, the Disney and Pixar film Elemental took second place, debuting to $29.5 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (June 16th) through Sunday (June 18th):

1. The Flash, $55.1 million 2. Elemental, $29.5 million 3. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $27.8 million 4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $20 million 5. The Little Mermaid, $11.6 million 6. The Blackening, $6 million 7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $5 million 8. The Boogeyman, $3.8 million 9. Fast X, $2 million 10. Andripurush, $1.95 million