The Hollywood Writers Strike Is Officially Over

The Writers Guild of America strike is officially over! Union leaders voted to end the strike at 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday (September 27th), after 148 days. This marks the second-longest strike in the guild’s history, as the 1988 strike went on for 153 days.

On Tuesday (September 26th), the board of the WGA West and council of the WGA East voted unanimously to recommend the new three-year Minimum Basic Agreement. Members will vote to ratify the contract between October 2nd and October 9th.

The new contract includes protections against artificial intelligence, better streaming residuals, higher minimum pay rates, and minimum staffing requirements for writers rooms.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 actors, remains on strike.