‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes,’ Amber Heard, Sherri Shepherd + More!

THE SECOND TRAILER FOR ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES’ IS RELEASED: On Wednesday (September 20th), the second trailer for the highly anticipated Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was released. According to Variety, the cast includes Tom Blyth as a young Coriolanus Snow who is assigned to mentor District 12’s Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler. Other cast members include Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gail and Peter Dinklage as Dean Casca Highbottom. The movie is set to reach theaters on November 17th.

CHECK OUT THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘IN THE FIRE:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that the trailer for In The Fire, starring Amber Heard, was released on Wednesday (September 20th). Heard plays a New York doctor who travels by horseback to treat a boy believed to be the cause of all evil in a remote village in the 1890s. The movie will be available in theaters and on digital platforms on October 13th.

SHERRI SHEPHERD PAUSES HER TALK SHOW AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: Deadline reports that Sherri is pausing production after host Sherri Shepherd tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just two days after the start of the show’s second season. “Unfortunately Sherri has tested positive for Covid,” a statement posted to the show’s Instagram page Wednesday (September 20th) reads. “The show will return with new episodes as soon as possible. For the remainder of this week, encore episodes from the beginning of the premiere week will air. The health of our host and entire staff is of the utmost importance.”

RYAN SEACREST REACTS TO VANNA WHITE EXTENDING HER ‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ CONTRACT: Ryan Seacrest is delighted that Vanna White will continue to cohost Wheel of Fortune when he takes over for Pat Sajak beginning in the fall of 2024. “This is such great news,” Seacrest told Today. “Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I’ve been very excited to work with her but now that it’s official I can say, 'Congratulations, Vanna.' I can’t wait.”