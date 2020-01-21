The Internet Cannot Handle Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Reunion at SAG

PRPhotos.com

The delicate sensibility of the Internet simply can’t sustain the drama of a Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunion. While the pair’s marriage ended—badly—almost 15 years ago, fans are still holding out hope that the pair will have a Hollywood ending.

Every time they run into each other on the red carpet—or he reportedly attends one of her many shindigs—Twitter breathes into a paper bag for a few days. But the SAG Awards seemed to tip things over the edge, as the pair were photographed together outside of the awards show grinning at each other, they briefly held hands behind the scenes and Pitt was caught on-camera watching her emotional SAG acceptance speech backstage.

The video was viewed more than 4 million times overnight alone, and their interaction became its own Twitter Moment.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Brad gazing at Jen made my day, month and year.”

“i live for brad pitt and jennifer aniston being this extra supportive to each other,” another wrote.

Others were less enthused, pointing out that Pitt cheated on Aniston with his next wife, Angelina Jolie. Wrote one: “I would infinitely prefer Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston to get together than see either of them ever get back with Brad Pitt.”