The Internet Cringes as Justin Timberlake Continues to Kiss Up to Jessica Biel

It’s always awkward when a relationship hits a rough patch, and the pain is multiplied when the couple in question is world-famous. So the Internet has been watching with baited breath as Justin Timberlake, who recently apologized and blamed booze after he got busted holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright, leaves thirsty comments on wife Jessica Biel‘s IG.

She has yet to reply.

In one, Biel poses on a bouncy ball in a sponsored post for Amazon and Gaiam, and Timberlake immediately posted heart and heart-eye emojis. In an another sponcon post for Gaiam, he wrote “Squad!” with a heart emoji. Crickets.

Although Biel is keeping quiet, others are piping up. Wrote one: “What goes around… comes back around,” while another wrote, “someone feels guilty.”

While Biel may not be ready to flirt with Timberlake on IG, she is reportedly ready to work on their relationship. Biel reportedly visited Timberlake on-set after the incident, and Wainwright opted to skip town.