The Kardashian-Jenner Family Attends Jury Selection For Blac Chyna Trial

The jury selection process began on Monday (April 18th) for Blac Chyna‘s $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family. Four members of the family were present at the Los Angeles courthouse, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

Chyna was present in the courthouse as well, along with her attorney. Chyna’s ex, Rob Kardashian, was not present on Monday (April 18th).

Chyna, born Angela White, filed her lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2017. The suit states, “Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show ‘Rob & Chyna’, which had already begun filming a second season.”

The Kardashian-Jenners filed a lawsuit of their own in retaliation that same year, claiming that Chyna “violently attacked Rob.” Kim, Khloe, Kris, and Kylie are all expected to testify during the trial.