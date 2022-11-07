Home » Entertainment » The Kardashian-Jenner Family Dresses Up As Kris Jenner For Her 67th Birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner Family Dresses Up As Kris Jenner For Her 67th Birthday

Over the weekend, Kris Jenner’s daughters celebrated their mother’s 67th birthday in style—her style to be exact. Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all dressed up like the matriarch of the family to wish her a happy birthday.

In an Instagram story published Saturday (November 5th), Kim shared that the theme of Jenner’s party was "dress up as your best Kris.” The SKIMS founder wore a glittery green gown to emulate Jenner’s "Christmas card, from 10 years ago. And we did that music video in it," she said.

Khloe represented Jenner’s platinum blonde era, while Kylie channeled Jenner from the ‘80s, and Kourtney dressed as Jenner’s character in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video.

Jenner’s granddaughter, North West, also shared a TikTok in which she transformed into The Kardashians star.

