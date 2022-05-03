The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Blac Chyna’s Defamation Trial

On Monday (May 2nd), the jury in Blac Chyna‘s $100 million defamation trial reached a verdict, ending the weeks-long case. A judge at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles ruled that members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were “cleared of all the key questions,” and that Blac Chyna would be awarded no monetary damages.

All lawyers were present for the final verdict, as was Chyna. The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were not, however, as most of them were in New York for the Met Gala.

In response to the verdict, attorney for the Kardashian-Jenners, Michael G. Rhodes, said they are “happy to have this behind them.” He added, “I think the case was very clear. The jury did a great job, they got it. The family was very pleased and grateful, they were exuberant.”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, responded to the verdict: “I've never seen in my career before a jury have to go back and deliberate on four questions. The victory is that Chyna did not physically abuse her fiancé, Rob.”