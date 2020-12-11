The Kardashians Are Coming To Hulu

PRPhotos.com

The Kardashians are headed to Hulu! According to TMZ, the family has signed a multi-million-dollar streaming deal. Underneath the partnership, the Kardashians will have control to create their own original content, which is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

Back in September, the family announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians was coming to an end next year after 20 seasons.

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS SHE HAD THE 'HARDEST CALL' WITH BRANDON BERNARD BEFORE HIS EXECUTION

In other news, Kim Kardashian shared details about her tearful conversation with convicted murderer Brandon Bernard, minutes before he was executed for killing two people when he was 18.

In the last few weeks, Kardashian joined a social media push to convince President Trump to commute the sentence of Bernard, who has been on Death Row for 20 years.

Kardashian tweeted, “Just spoke to Brandon for what will likely be the last time. Hardest call I've ever had. Brandon, selfless as always, was focused on his family and making sure they are ok. He told me not to cry because our fight isn't over.”

She continued,”When he told me he's claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn't want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn't hear me cry like that. We didn't say goodbye bc we wanted to be hopeful that we would talk again, we said talk to you soon!”

After Bernard was executed by lethal injection, Kardashian tweeted, “I’m so messed up right now. They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others.” She continued, “I could go on and on about what an amazing person Brandon was. I do know he left this earth feeling supported and loved and at peace. 🕊 This just has to change: our system is so f*cked up.”