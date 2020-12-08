The Kardashians Cancel Their Christmas Party

PRPhotos.com

For the first time in 42 years, the Kardashians have canceled their annual Christmas party. Khloe Kardashian announced the decision, writing: “The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.”

In November, she was bullish on the party, tweeting: “I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I’m totally fine with that, but we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe.”

But the Kardashian-Jenner crew has come under increasing fire for their “tone deaf” approach to travel and partying amid the pandemic. Despite widespread death and illness, in October, Kim Kardashian flew her friends and family to an island to celebrate her 40th, then Kendall Jenner threw a huge 25th bash on Halloween, and most recently, they all flew to Lake Tahoe to film Keeping Up With the Kardashians.