‘The Kardashians’ Will Feature Kanye West But Not Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian revealed to Variety in an interview published Thursday (March 9th) that viewers of her Hulu reality show will get a chance to see Kanye West but not her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

According to the Skims founder, she has not filmed with the Saturday Night Live star because “it’s just not what he does. But added, “If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

However, when The Kardashians premieres, viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

West, however, did film scenes for the show and, according to the outlet, he is featured in the first episode.

The reality star said, “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.

“I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

The Kardashians will premiere April 14th on Hulu.