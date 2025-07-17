CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026. The network stated this is a “purely financial decision” unrelated to the show’s performance or content, and that Colbert will not be replaced with a new host. The comedian broke the news to his audience himself, expressing disappointment and describing his 10-year tenure as a “fantastic job” that he will continue enjoy for the next 10 months. CBS praised the show’s success, having held the #1 late-night position for 9 consecutive seasons. The network said the decision to end The Late Show was “agonizing,” but vowed to honor Colbert and celebrate the iconic talk show’s history through next spring. (CBS News)