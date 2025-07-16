‘The Legend Of Zelda’ Live-Action Film Announces Its Link & Zelda

Getty Images

Nintendo head Shigeru Miyamoto has announced the casting for the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Legend Of Zelda on Wednesday. Bo Bragason (known for roles in Three Girls, The Jetty, and Renegade Nell) will portray Princess Zelda, while Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor and Flora & Ulysses) has been selected to play the brave hero Link. “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen,” said Miyamoto. The Legend of Zelda is set to premiere in theaters on May 27, 2027. Miyamoto, the famed creator of the original 1986 Legend of Zelda video game, will serve as a producer on the project. (UPI)