Home » Entertainment » The Lost City Has Record Opening At Weekend Box Office

The Lost City Has Record Opening At Weekend Box Office

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum‘s The Lost City marked a record opening for female-driven films released during the pandemic. The film brought in an impressive $31 million, compared with opening weekends for Death on the Nile at $12.8 million and Marry Me at $7.9 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, March 25th through Sunday, March 27th:

1. The Lost City, $31 million 2. The Batman, $20.5 million 3. RRR, $9.5 million 4. Uncharted, $5 million 5. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, $4.58 million 6. X, $2.2 million 7. Dog, $2.1 million 8. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $2 million 9. Sing 2, $1.28 million 10. Infinite Storm, $751,200

Related Articles

Sean Penn Says He Will Smelt His Oscars If Volodymyr Zelenskyy Doesn’t Make An Appearance At This Year’s Show
CODA And Dune Win Big At The Oscars, Will Smith And Chris Rock Get Censored
Tracy Morgan’s Eight-Year-Old Daughter, Maven, Performs Her Own Stand-Up At Radio City Music Hall
Celebrities React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars
Dave Coulier Reveals That He Has Been Sober For Two Years
Hailee Steinfeld’s Dress Almost Knocked Anya Taylor Joy Down The Met Gala Stairs