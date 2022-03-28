The Lost City Has Record Opening At Weekend Box Office

PRPhotos.com

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum‘s The Lost City marked a record opening for female-driven films released during the pandemic. The film brought in an impressive $31 million, compared with opening weekends for Death on the Nile at $12.8 million and Marry Me at $7.9 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, March 25th through Sunday, March 27th:

1. The Lost City, $31 million 2. The Batman, $20.5 million 3. RRR, $9.5 million 4. Uncharted, $5 million 5. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, $4.58 million 6. X, $2.2 million 7. Dog, $2.1 million 8. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $2 million 9. Sing 2, $1.28 million 10. Infinite Storm, $751,200