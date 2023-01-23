‘The Mandalorian,’ Taylor Kinney, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ + More!

THE SEASON 3 TRAILER FOR ‘THE MANDOLORIAN’ SURPASSES 83 MILLION VIEWS IN 24 HOURS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian broke records with 83.4 million views in its first 24 hours. Disney says this takes the cake when it comes to a Star Wars Disney+ series.

TAYLOR KINNEY ON LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM ‘CHICAGO FIRE:’ Deadline reports that Taylor Kinney is taking a leave of absence from Chicago Fire, after playing firefighter Kelly Severide on the show since its debut in 2012. A source told the outlet that he was taking this break from the show due to a personal matter.

‘NCIS: LOS ANGELES’ TO END WITH ITS 14TH SEASON: According to Entertainment Tonight, the 14th season of NCIS: Los Angeles will be the show’s last. President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said in a statement, "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch … From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

‘OUTLANDER’ IS RENEWED FOR ITS EIGHTH AND FINAL SEASON: Variety reports that Starz renewed Outlander for its eighth and final season. However, the network also greenlit a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Kathryn Busby, the president of original programming for Starz, said in a statement: “For nearly a decade ‘Outlander’ has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion. But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story.”