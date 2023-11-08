‘The Marvels,’ Jason Momoa, Andy Cohen + More!

CHECK OUT THE NEW TRAILER FOR ‘THE MARVELS:’ Entertainment Tonight reports that the final trailer for The Marvels dropped on Monday (November 6th). The new footage confirms that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will be making a cameo—as fans had hoped and suspected. "You can stand tall without standing alone," Thompson’s Valkyrie tells Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in the trailer. The Marvels is set to reach theaters on Friday (November 10th).

JASON MOMOA TO HOST ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE:’ Variety reports that Jason Momoa will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the second time on November 18th. He will be joined by Tate McRae as the musical guest, marking her debut on the show.

ANDY COHEN ASKS CNN TO REPEAL ALCOHOL BAN FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIAL: Andy Cohen is hoping CNN will allow him to consume alcohol again during this year’s New Year’s Eve Live special. “Hopefully, I will not be sneaking it,” he told E! News recently. “I haven’t heard anything yet, but come on, they need to let us drink. It’s New Year’s Eve.” He jokingly added, “Give the daddies some juice,” referring to himself and his cohost, Anderson Cooper. This comes after Cohen called Ryan Seacrest and his production team “a bunch of losers” on air while ringing in 2022. The Watch What Happens Live host later issued a public apology for these remarks. “I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it,” he said at the time.

GWYNETH PALTROW REVEALS WHO SHE WOULD RETURN TO ACTING FOR: Gwyneth Paltrow has stepped away from Hollywood in recent years to focus on her wellness brand Goop, but the Shakespeare in Love actor told Entertainment Tonight on Monday (November 6th) which actor she’d return for. "Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job," she said. "But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back."