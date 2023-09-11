Home » Entertainment » ‘The Nun II’ Takes Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

‘The Nun II’ Takes Top Spot At The Domestic Box Office

The Nun II claimed the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, reaching its projections with $32.6 million. The first film pulled in $53.8 million by comparison. Equalizer 3 got bumped down to the number two spot with $12.1 million, while My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 debuted in third place with $10 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (September 8th) through Sunday (September 10th):

1. The Nun II, $32.6 million 2. Equalizer 3, $12.1 million 3. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, $10 million 4. Jawan, $6.1 million 5. Barbie, $5.9 million 6. Blue Beetle, $3.77 million 7. Gran Turismo, $3.37 million 8. Oppenheimer, $3 million 9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, $2.6 million 10. Bottoms, $2.05 million

