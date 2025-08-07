‘The Penguin,’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘Sinners’ Lead Critics Choice Super Awards

Getty Images

The 5th Annual Critics Choice Super Awards have been announced, with the HBO series The Penguin emerging as the big winner, taking home four accolades. The superhero drama earned the awards for Best Superhero Series, Limited Series, or Made-For-TV Movie, while its lead actor, Collin Farrell, was recognized as both the Best Actor and Best Villain for his portrayal of the title character. Farrell’s co-star, Cristin Millioti, was named Best Actress. In the film categories, four movies tied with two wins each: Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, and Sinners. Tom Cruise was awarded Best Actor in an Action Movie, while 95-year-old June Squibb won Best Actress in an Action Movie for Thelma. Additional acting honors went to Florence Pugh, Michael B. Jordan, Hugh Jackman, Demi Moore, Timothée Chalamet, Sophie Thatcher, and Hugh Grant. (Deadline)