‘The Penguin,’ ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ + More!

HBO MAX CHANGES ITS NAME TO MAX: Deadline reports that the streaming platform HBO Max will be going by the moniker Max instead. The rebrand represents a merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max. The platform is set to launch on May 23rd.

CHECK OUT THE TEASER TRAILER FOR ‘THE PENGUIN:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Max released first-look footage of Colin Farrell in the forthcoming streaming series The Penguin. The cast for the eight-episode series includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

MAX ORDERS ‘HARRY POTTER’ TV SERIES: Variety reports that a “decade-long” Harry Potter series is officially in the works at Max. J.K. Rowling is set to executive produce the show, and a whole new cast is expected. Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO & Max Content, said in a statement, “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

A NEW ‘BIG BANG THEORY’ SERIES IS IN THE WORKS: In other Max news, fans can expect a new Big Bang Theory series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This will mark the second offshoot from the original show. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now.