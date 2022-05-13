‘The Princess Diaries’ Actress Tweets About ‘Struggling To Survive’ After Career Setbacks

Fans are concerned about The Princess Diaries actress Heather Matarazzo, who tweeted that she is “struggling just to survive” after multiple career setbacks.

In a series of now-deleted tweets transcribed by BuzzFeed Wednesday (May 11th), the 39-year-old actress wrote that she has “hit her limit with whatever games the universe is playing,” and is “at a loss.”

She continued, “I have taken the disappointments, the rejections, etc., and maintained that rejection is redirection. I have had continual FAITH in the Universe, but today, something broke. I feel cast.”

The Welcome To Dollhouse star further added, “I’ve given my life to acting for over 30 years. And am done struggling just to survive. I just need a win. A life changing win.”

Matarazzo most recently appeared in fifth installment of the Scream franchise as Martha Meeks.