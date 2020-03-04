Home » Entertainment » The Queen Tells Prince Harry He Will Always Be Welcomed Back

The Queen Tells Prince Harry He Will Always Be Welcomed Back

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Signs of a royal rapprochement! After weeks of understandable tension following the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are intending to step down from their royal duties, it appears that relations between the top members of the royal family are thawing.

Despite her reported disappointment over their decision, Queen Elizabeth II told Harry he will “always be welcomed back” to the royal family. The Duke of Sussex met with his grandmother for a fireside lunch of poached salmon and salad, before a tea of scones and cucumber sandwiches, and a rousing heart-to-heart, The Sun reports.

It was the “first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are,” a royal source told the paper. “It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.”

Still, the Queen is determined that the pair will not be able to profit from their royal status, but, she told him he was “much loved and will always be welcomed back.”

A final sticking point for the Queen, however, is access to their 9-month-old Archie. He will reportedly remain in Canada when the Sussexes visit the U.K. this month.

Related Articles

James Franco Hits Back at #MeToo Accusers
Industry News: Netflix, The Invisible Man, Will Smith and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Pete Davidson, Prince Andrew, Steven Spielberg and More!
Just Call Him ‘Harry’!
Ben Affleck On Why He Drank & Why He Wants Kids To Know He Loves Jennifer Garner
The Royals Ditch Prince Andrew on His Birthday: Report