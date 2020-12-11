The Queen’s Accidental Tweet Goes Viral

PRPhotos.com

Even the Queen occasionally has a Twitter gaffe. On Thursday, a strange tweet appeared on the Queen’s official page, and in just six minutes, it garnered 1,260 likes and 591 retweets. Sadly, it was just as quickly deleted.

What did it say? “Thanks.” Commenters piled on, with one tweeting, “Well it’s about time I got some recognition!”

Another quipped, “'You're welcome Liz, and I've kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?”

NEW YEAR

Meanwhile, the Queen is also plotting the year ahead for the Royal Family. She has deemed eight members of the royal family the “New Firm”: herself, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are notably absent, as is Prince Andrew, who stepped down over his alleged connections to the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.