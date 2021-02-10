Home » Entertainment » The Real Reason Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Split

The Real Reason Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Split



Ashley Benson and G-Eazy‘s relationship went downhill fast, a source tells Us Weekly. “Ashley and G-Eazy fell hard for each other fast. Everything moved very quickly, and they were obsessed with each other. Recently things took a hard turn for the worse,” the insider tells Us of the pair, who were first linked in May 2020.

They were arguing all the time and it wasn’t good for either of them,” the source adds. “Ashley is the one who ended things.”

Eazy previously spoke very highly of Benson, telling ET: “Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for.”

