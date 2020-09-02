The Real Reason Dorinda Medley Got Canned?

PRPhotos.com

When news broke that Dorinda Medley wouldn’t appear on the next season of Real Housewives of New York, speculation swirled that she was fired for being a “mean drunk” and mocking Luann de Lessep‘s struggle with the sauce.

But now Page Six reports that the real reason is that her Bravo boss Andy Cohen was deeply offended when she made a crack about Tinsley Mortimer getting pregnant using a “turkey baster” during episode 11 of the last season.

The remark, an insider tells Page Six, was “part of sealing her fate.”

And about the rumors that Bravo is considering bringing the 55-year-old back are really the network “trying to just placate her.”

Cohen likely found the jokes reprehensible because Mortimer opened up about fertility struggles. After Medley made her joke, Mortimer dubbed her “evil” and “mean.” Viewers agreed. The remarks caused on uproar on social media at the time, with critics dubbing her comments “disgusting.”

Cohen, 52, welcomed his first child Benjamin via surrogate in February 2019.