The Rings of Power, Law & Order, Batgirl + More!

WATCH ‘THE RINGS OF POWER’ FINAL TRAILER: According to Entertainment Tonight, just ahead of its September 2nd release, Prime Video dropped the final extended trailer for The Rings of Power. The streaming platform states that in The Lord of the Rings prequel, “Fates collide and disparate characters are tested in the face of impending evil in this glimpse into the long-awaited new series.”

‘LAW & ORDER’ TO BRING ALL THREE SHOWS TOGETHER IN CROSSOVER EVENT: Today reports that on September 22nd, NBC will kick off its fall season with a three-hour Law & Order crossover event featuring casts from all three shows. Organized Crime will air first, followed by Special Victims Unit and then Law & Order. Kelli Giddish also announced on Wednesday (August 24th) that she will be leaving SVU after 12 seasons.

SECRET ‘BATGIRL’ SCREENINGS ARE TAKING PLACE AT WARNER BROS.: According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenings of the shelved Batgirl film have been taking place at the Warner Bros. lot this week. Sources say the “funeral screenings” are being held for the cast and crew who worked on the movie—before the footage gets locked away in a vault somewhere.

THE TRAILER FOR THE FIFTH SEASON OF ‘THE HANDMAID’S TALE’ IS RELEASED: Entertainment Tonight reports that Hulu dropped an extended trailer for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale on Wednesday (August 24th). The new season is set to premiere on September 14th.