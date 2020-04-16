The Royal Scoop: Harry Reassures Queen, Anne Slams Younger Royals, More

PRPhotos.com

The royal family has been a consistent source of drama recently, with no signs of the soap opera ending. The latest, below.

SURNAME

Prince Harry, in dropping his royal title and surname, was so worried that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II would be offended, he called her to “reassure: her that it was “not a personal dig,” a source tells Us Weekly.

PRINCESS ANNE

Princess Anne, meanwhile, is spilling the royal beans over at Vanity Fair, opening up about Harry, Meghan and her brother Prince Andrew, who was ousted from royal duties over his handling of his relationship with the convicted late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

When her children were born, she told Vanity Fair she opted to not give them royal titles. “I think it was probably easier for them, and I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles," she said.

But she seemed impatient with the younger generation’s desire to change everything.

As "the boring old fuddy-duddy at the back," she warned them not to "forget the basics."

“I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?" she said. "You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ Or, ‘You went there?’ Nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it a new way.’ And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.’ ”

DONATION

Harry and Meghan have reportedly arranged to have money generating from May, 2019 wedding broadcast on television to go toward feeding hungry kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pair have pledged the lump sum (about $113,000) to Feeding Britain for its programs across the UK, which go toward families in need.

Andrew Forsey, the director of Feeding Britain said the funds “will keep breakfast, lunch and dinner, so three square meals, on the table of many tens of thousands of children across our network.”