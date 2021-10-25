Home » Entertainment » The Scoop on Paris Hilton Wedding and Registry Details

The Scoop on Paris Hilton Wedding and Registry Details

Paris Hilton has made a list and we’ve checked it (at least) twice. For her wedding to fiancé Carter Reum, Hilton has registered for more than $60,000 worth of merch.

Among the items on her wishlist on Gearys Beverly Hills: a $500 Hermés platter, a $985 Christofle party tray, a $1,000 crystal caviar server with a spoon, and a $4,885 Baccarat vase, a $990 Baccarat lamp, a $1,845 caviar vodka set for 6, and a $355 crystal wine glass.

For those on a budget, there’s  a $140 decanter, a $185 cake dome, and $250 ice tongs.

The pair are getting married in Bel Air, Page Six reports, on November 11th. The ceremony will be held at the estate of her grandfather, and she’ll wear a Valentino dress. 

Hilton is currently undergoing IVF treatment in a bid to get pregnant. 

