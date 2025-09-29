Home » Entertainment » ‘The Simpsons Movie’ Sequel Scheduled For July 2027 Release

Posted on

Disney will release a sequel to The Simpsons Movie on July 23, 2027, marking the franchise’s return to theaters after a 20-year gap. The new film replaces an untitled Marvel project on Disney’s release schedule, creating a longer break between Avengers: Doomsday in December 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027. Disney shared a poster featuring a pink donut and the tagline “Homer’s coming back for seconds” but has not revealed plot details. The original 2007 film earned $536 million worldwide against a $75 million budget. Matt Groening’s animated series remains television’s longest-running sitcom and has been renewed through its 40th season airing in 2028-2029. Showrunner Matt Selman told Variety that Disney+ streaming has helped the show gain new fans, saying “Being on Disney+ has been somewhat rejuvenating for us.” (Story URL)