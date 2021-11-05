Home » Entertainment » The Sinatras Once Sent Ray Liotta A Fake Horse’s Head

The Sinatras Once Sent Ray Liotta A Fake Horse’s Head

Tina and Nancy Sinatra once sent Ray Liotta a fake horse’s head for turning down the opportunity to play their father.  

During an interview on Jay Leno’s Garage, the Goodfellas actor revealed that he once passed on the opportunity to play Frank Sinatra in a miniseries and, instead, chose to star as the singer in HBO’s The Rat Pack.  

He received the Godfather-style warning while he was filming the project in 1998.  Liotta told Leno, “Obviously it wasn’t a real one, but it was a horse’s head. And, you know, a horse’s head means you’re toast. It turned out that his daughters sent it and said, ‘Oh, you could do this one, but you couldn’t do the one that we wanted you to?’”

 The Sinatra sisters’ project was never produced.   

